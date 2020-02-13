UNFPA donates reproductive health supplies to Namibia

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated reproductive health supplies and basic medical equipment worth over 8 million Namibian dollars (540,000 U.S. dollars) to Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services

WINDHOEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated reproductive health supplies and basic medical equipment worth over 8 million Namibian Dollars (540,000 U.S. dollars) to Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The donation, which will be distributed to various regions across the country, aims to help decrease the number of unplanned pregnancies, especially among rural women.

Namibian Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said that there are a lack of contraceptives here in the country, which poses threats on the future of women.

"Family planning must be available to every women who needs it including adolescent girls. The donation is only the first of its kind. We are expecting more. We are very grateful," Shangula said.