UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNFPA Donates Reproductive Health Supplies To Namibia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:13 PM

UNFPA donates reproductive health supplies to Namibia

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated reproductive health supplies and basic medical equipment worth over 8 million Namibian dollars (540,000 U.S. dollars) to Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services

WINDHOEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated reproductive health supplies and basic medical equipment worth over 8 million Namibian Dollars (540,000 U.S. dollars) to Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The donation, which will be distributed to various regions across the country, aims to help decrease the number of unplanned pregnancies, especially among rural women.

Namibian Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said that there are a lack of contraceptives here in the country, which poses threats on the future of women.

"Family planning must be available to every women who needs it including adolescent girls. The donation is only the first of its kind. We are expecting more. We are very grateful," Shangula said.

Related Topics

United Nations Women Family Million

Recent Stories

Chinese Defense Ministry Condemns Washington for C ..

9 seconds ago

Climate change cooling Australia's economy: RBA go ..

11 seconds ago

Beijing launches online subway passenger flow app

2 minutes ago

Turkish businessman helps frontline workers fight ..

2 minutes ago

Roof collapse claims two lives,injures two in Quet ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam quarantines area with 10,000 residents ove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.