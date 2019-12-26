UrduPoint.com
Unfriendly Int'l Atmosphere Unlikely To Contribute To Good Results-Peskov On 2019 Outcomes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:51 PM

Unfriendly Int'l Atmosphere Unlikely to Contribute to Good Results-Peskov on 2019 Outcomes

Unfriendly international environment is unlikely to contribute to some positive outcomes, and 2019 has become yet another year of hard work for the Kremlin aimed at improving the well-being of Russian citizens, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the results of this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Unfriendly international environment is unlikely to contribute to some positive outcomes, and 2019 has become yet another year of hard work for the Kremlin aimed at improving the well-being of Russian citizens, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the results of this year.

According to a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), 43 percent of Russians believe that the expiring year was "rather difficult" for Russia, and another 15 percent of respondents called it "bad and very difficult." Only 4 percent of respondents consider the year 2019 to be "very successful" for the country and 30 percent consider it "generally good."

Peskov noted that each year is filled with events that cause difficulties, and also with joyful events, adding that the above mentioned poll contains many "emotional assessments.

"

"For the Kremlin, of course, this was yet another year of hard work, which, as President [Vladimir] Putin always says, mainly pursues one goal � to enhance the well-being of Russian citizens. The president has said that, of course, there are certain difficulties in the economy, although general stability is absolutely guaranteed," Peskov told reporters.

He drew attention to the current international situation, "which is far from perfect."

"There is a rather unfriendly international environment. It is unlikely that this contributes to such particularly fruitful results, but, despite this fact, the work is still ongoing. it is difficult and tense work, but it's a working environment," Peskov added.

