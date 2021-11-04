UrduPoint.com

UNGA Adopting US-Russia Cyberspace Draft Resolution Shows They Can Cooperate - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

UNGA Adopting US-Russia Cyberspace Draft Resolution Shows They Can Cooperate - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The adoption of a jointly drafted resolution by Russia and the United States on cyberspace at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) indicates that the countries are able to cooperate on issues they both find important, US Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhardt said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly First Committee adopted a draft resolution submitted jointly by Russia and the United States that emphasizes it is in the interests of all member states to promote the use of information and communication technologies for peaceful purposes.

"It points out where we can cooperate, we cooperate. That's important," Eberhardt said during a press conference.

The adopted draft resolution also recognizes that a number of countries have developed technology capabilities for military purposes and their use in various conflicts is becoming more likely.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Technology United Nations Russia Nuclear United States All

Recent Stories

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

47 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

47 minutes ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

5 minutes ago
 Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Eur ..

Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Europe, Which Lead to Degradation ..

5 minutes ago
 Inflation made a global phenomenon: Shoukat Tarin

Inflation made a global phenomenon: Shoukat Tarin

5 minutes ago
 Prices of commodities to be halved if looted natio ..

Prices of commodities to be halved if looted national wealth brought back: Chaud ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.