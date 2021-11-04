UNGA Adopting US-Russia Cyberspace Draft Resolution Shows They Can Cooperate - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The adoption of a jointly drafted resolution by Russia and the United States on cyberspace at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) indicates that the countries are able to cooperate on issues they both find important, US Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhardt said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly First Committee adopted a draft resolution submitted jointly by Russia and the United States that emphasizes it is in the interests of all member states to promote the use of information and communication technologies for peaceful purposes.

"It points out where we can cooperate, we cooperate. That's important," Eberhardt said during a press conference.

The adopted draft resolution also recognizes that a number of countries have developed technology capabilities for military purposes and their use in various conflicts is becoming more likely.