(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The UN General Assembly member states on Monday adopted a declaration marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations' establishment and said they will build on the progress achieved throughout the organization's history.

"We have come far in 75 years but much more remains to be done. We have the tools and now we need to use them," the declaration said. "Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter, we are here to ensure the future we want and the United Nations we need."

The declaration pointed out that the United Nations has promoted decolonization, freedom, global development, human rights, the principle of sovereign equality of all states and eradicating diseases.

"The United Nations has helped to mitigate dozens of conflicts, saved hundreds of thousands of lives through humanitarian action and provided millions of children with the education that every child deserves," the declaration said.

However, the declaration acknowledged that the United Nations had its moments of disappointment, including on the issues on growing inequality, poverty, hunger, armed conflicts, terrorism, climate change and the novel coronavirus.

To better recover from the ongoing pandemic and its effects, the UN member states said they are determined to implement fully and on time the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ensure effective collaboration with financial institutions, focusing on the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable populations, the document said.

Digital technologies are capable of accelerating the realization of the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations must shape a vision on beneficial and cooperative technology use while ensuring safety and addressing potential digital threats.

In addition, the declaration said the UN member states are determined to curb greenhouse emissions, ensure equal and active participation of women and youth in all domains, as well as respect international law, abide by existing agreements, enhance democratic governance and promote peace and justice.

The United Nations must be updated and able to adapt to new global challenges in a rapidly changing world and the member states pledge to revitalize the work of the organization's three main organs - the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, the declaration said.

The United Nations was established on October 24, 1945, after the Second World War by 51 countries aiming to prevent future wars, develop friendly relations among nations and improve living standards and human rights.