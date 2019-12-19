UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Adopts Draft Accepting Credentials Of Representatives, Including Venezuelan Envoy's

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:40 AM

UNGA Adopts Draft Accepting Credentials of Representatives, Including Venezuelan Envoy's

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution that accepts the credentials of representatives of member states, including the credentials of Venezuelan Permanent Representative Samuel Moncada.

The text of the resolution, adopted without a vote on Wednesday, also notes that "the representative of the United States of America dissociated from the adoption of the Committee's resolution, solely with respect to the acceptance of the credentials submitted by the Maduro representative on behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

In April, US Vice President Mike Pence said that his country is preparing to introduce a resolution at the United Nations that would call for the revocation of credentials of Moncada and would recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy at the organization.

In January, US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. Some Western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and several other states firmly backed Maduro. Maduro has accused Guaido of trying to coordinate a coup with Washington to seize Venezuela's natural resources.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Russia Turkey China Washington Vote United States Venezuela January April From Opposition

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 2.7 percent

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain Embassy recepti ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

5 hours ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

5 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

5 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.