UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution that accepts the credentials of representatives of member states, including the credentials of Venezuelan Permanent Representative Samuel Moncada.

The text of the resolution, adopted without a vote on Wednesday, also notes that "the representative of the United States of America dissociated from the adoption of the Committee's resolution, solely with respect to the acceptance of the credentials submitted by the Maduro representative on behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

In April, US Vice President Mike Pence said that his country is preparing to introduce a resolution at the United Nations that would call for the revocation of credentials of Moncada and would recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy at the organization.

In January, US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. Some Western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and several other states firmly backed Maduro. Maduro has accused Guaido of trying to coordinate a coup with Washington to seize Venezuela's natural resources.