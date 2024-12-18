UNGA adopts Pak text reaffirming peoples' self-determination right; 'powerful' signal to occupied: Amb Akram

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) UN General Assembly Tuesday stamped its approval on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the peoples' right to self-determination, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying it signals a "powerful" solidarity message to those enduring occupation, such as the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The text, which was adopted by consensus, was recommended last month by the 193-member Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with Social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

"The resolution envisions a world where every nation, every community, and every individual can live with dignity, free from oppression, and empowered to determine their own destiny," the Ambassador Akram told APP UN correspondent when asked for his comments.

Pakistan has been tabling this resolution since 1981 in an effort to focus the world's attention on the peoples still struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Co-sponsored by of 65 countries, the resolution calls on countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

"The adoption of the Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'Universal Realization of the Right of Peoples to Self-Determination' underscores the universal and indivisible nature of the right to self-determination," Ambassador Akram pointed out.

"It honors the resilience of those who continue to resist oppression and delivers a powerful message of solidarity and support to peoples enduring occupation and subjugation, such as the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Ambassador Akram said,

"Let us not forget that the right to self-determination is not merely a matter of history or the present moment—it is about shaping the future," he added.

Under its terms, the resolution also declared the General Assembly's firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world.

It called on those States responsible to cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The Assembly also deplored the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirms their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honour.

It urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation.

APP/ift