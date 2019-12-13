UNGA Adopts Resolution on Establishment of Nuclear-Free Zone in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution calling for the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the middle East.

The text of the document "urges all parties directly concerned seriously to consider taking the practical and urgent steps required for the implementation of the proposal to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region of the Middle East, and invites the countries concerned to adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"

The resolution was supported by 175 member states, while three countries abstained, and two - the United States and Israel - voted against its adoption.