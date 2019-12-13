UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Adopts Resolution On Establishment Of Nuclear-Free Zone In Middle East

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

UNGA Adopts Resolution on Establishment of Nuclear-Free Zone in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution calling for the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the middle East.

The text of the document "urges all parties directly concerned seriously to consider taking the practical and urgent steps required for the implementation of the proposal to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region of the Middle East, and invites the countries concerned to adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"

The resolution was supported by 175 member states, while three countries abstained, and two - the United States and Israel - voted against its adoption.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Israel Nuclear United States Middle East All

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

2 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

2 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

1 hour ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.