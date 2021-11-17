UNGA adopts resolution on follow-up to secretary 'general' report 'Our Common Agenda' aimed at strengthening UN

The United Nations General Assembly Tuesday adopted a resolution, by consensus, on follow-up to the Secretary General's report, Our Common Agenda, that chart a path forward and provides recommendations for strengthening the U.N

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The United Nations General Assembly Tuesday adopted a resolution, by consensus, on follow-up to the Secretary General's report, Our Common Agenda, that chart a path forward and provides recommendations for strengthening the U.N.

Pakistan joined in the consensus adoption of the resolution, introduced by Rwanda, under whose terms the 193-member Assembly welcomed the report outlining the Secretary General's vision on the future of global cooperation and reinvigorating inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism over the next 25 years � as requested by member states in the declaration on the commemoration of the U.N.'s 75th anniversary.

The Assembly asked the UN chief to inform and engage in consultations with member states on his proposals in the report for follow-up action to expedite full implementation of agreed frameworks, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Assembly also called upon its President to initiate a process of follow-up to enable all member States to begin inclusive intergovernmental consideration of the various proposals, options, and potential means of implementation, in collaboration with all relevant partners through broad, inclusive consultations.

Initially Pakistan had certain concerns about the content of the original version of the draft resolution and the process relating to its consideration. But, Ambassador Munir Akram, expressed appreciation to the President of the General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid, for leading informal consultations on the drafting of the resolution to find a comprise.

Now the text, he said, will enable States to consider the rich and substantive report submitted by the Secretary General in response to the Assembly's request.

Noting that his delegation looks forward to the proposals in Our Common Agenda, he voiced hope that the intergovernmental process will be organized in ways that enable States to closely consider and decide on each of the report's proposals.

"Effective multilateralism, under the umbrella of an empowered United Nations system, can be promoted only if it enjoys the 'widest possible support of the UN's Member States'," said Ambassador Munir Akram.

In his concluding remarks, the General Assembly president, appreciated Pakistan's efforts in the negotiation process.