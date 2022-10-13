UrduPoint.com

UNGA Adopts Resolution Rejecting Referenda In DNR, LNR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 03:30 AM

UNGA Adopts Resolution Rejecting Referenda in DNR, LNR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution condemning Russia for the referenda held in four formerly Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

A total of 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, five opposed it and 35 others abstained from voting.

Russia attempted to hold the vote through a "secret ballot" in order to decrease the possibility of Western pressure influencing the votes of other countries. However, the assembly rejected the idea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement after the resolution was adopted said the UNGA's vote serves as a reminder that the majority of nations stand with Ukraine in defense of the UN Charter.

"By adopting this resolution, the assembled nations made clear: they will not tolerate an attempt by any UN Member State to seize land by force. The vote delivers a resounding rebuke to Russia for its aggression against Ukraine," Blinken also said.

The United States will continue working with partners across the globe to support Ukraine, Blinken added.

