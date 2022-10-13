UNGA Adopts Resolution Rejecting Referendums in DNR, LNR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution meant to condemn Russia for the referendums in four formerly Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

A total of 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution while 5 nations opposed it and 35 abstained from voting.

Russia had tried to conduct the voting through a "secret ballot," in which it would not be publicly known which states supported the resolution. This idea was aimed at decreasing Western pressure on certain countries, however, the assembly rejected this way of voting.