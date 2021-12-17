UrduPoint.com

UNGA Adopts Russian-Drafted Resolution Against Glorification Of Nazism

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

UNGA Adopts Russian-Drafted Resolution Against Glorification of Nazism

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority supported a Russian-drafted resolution against the glorification of Nazism except for the United States and Ukraine who decided to vote against the draft.

A total of 130 UN member states on Thursday supported the document named "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance."

The United Kingdom, Turkey, Poland, Georgia, Italy, Japan and 43 other countries abstained from voting.

The resolution, initially adopted by the UN General Assembly Third Committee, recalls the "horrors of the Second World War" and notes that neo-Nazism is a contemporary phenomenon seeking to promote racial inequality and gain broad support for its false claims of racial superiority.

The document sounds alarm at the spread of extremist racist ideologies across the globe and the use of the internet to fund and share information about public events, such as rallies and acts of violence, promoting racism and xenophobia.

It expresses "deep concern" about the glorification of the Nazi movement, including by erecting monuments and memorials and renaming streets after its members.

Simultaneously, the resolution expresses deep concern about the increased frequency of attempts to demolish monuments in remembrance of those who fought against Nazism during the Second World War.

The document urges countries to take concrete measures to prevent revisionism of the Second World War and the denial of the crimes against humanity and war crimes.

It calls on all countries to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means as neo-Nazism, Islamophobia, Christianophobia and antisemitism represent a threat to social cohesion.

