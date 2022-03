UNGA Adopts Western-Backed Resolution on Ukraine, With 140 Countries in Favor, 5 Against

The UN General Assembly adopted a Western-backed resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Thursday, with 140 countries voting in favor and five against

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UN General Assembly adopted a Western-backed resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Thursday, with 140 countries voting in favor and five against.

Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against.

Thirty-eight countries abstained.