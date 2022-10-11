(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia proposed to immediately vote on a Western resolution that does not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on the issue of joining Russia; Chairman of the General Assembly (GA) Csaba Korosi rejected this proposal.

Nebenzia called the vote on the issue of an open vote on the resolution of the West an outrageous fraud. Russia was not given the floor on a point of order and the speech was distorted, he said.