UNGA Committee Approves Russian Resolution On Combating Glorification Of Nazism

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 09:52 PM

The UN General Assembly's Third Committee passed on Friday a Russian draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism in a 105-52 vote with 15 abstentions

This resolution is adopted by the UN General Assembly annually. Once approved by the committee, it must be voted on in the General Assembly. Usually, it takes place in December.

This resolution is adopted by the UN General Assembly annually. Once approved by the committee, it must be voted on in the General Assembly. Usually, it takes place in December.

The document, titled "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance," recommends that countries take appropriate concrete measures, "including in the field of legislation and education, in accordance with their international obligations in the field of human rights, in order to prevent the revision of the history and results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Second World War."

The resolution also calls on member states "to take active measures to ensure that education systems develop the necessary content to provide accurate accounts of history, as well as promote tolerance and other international human rights principles.

The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular, the application of pro-Nazi graffiti and drawings, including on monuments to victims of World War II. The resolution urges states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including, if circumstances require, by legislation. In addition, the document strongly condemns the use of educational materials, as well as rhetoric in the course of training, that promote racism, discrimination, hatred and violence based on ethnic origin, nationality, religion or belief.

In previous years, the United States and Ukraine were the only countries voting against the resolution. Following the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, more countries, mainly from the European Union, have joined Washington and Kiev in voting down the document.

