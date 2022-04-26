UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The UN General Assembly passed on Tuesday a resolution requiring the body to convene every time when a permanent member of the Security Council exercises its veto power.

The veto power is the power of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely Russia, China, the US, the UK and France.

The resolution was passed without a vote. The document was put forward by Liechtenstein and received co-sponsorship from 50 countries including the United States.

"(The resolution) Decides that the President of the General Assembly shall convene a formal meeting of the Assembly within ten working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council, to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast, provided that the General Assembly does not meet in an Emergency Special Session on the same situation," the text of the resolution said.

The decision comes after the US and its allies criticized Russia for purportedly abusing its veto power in the council.

Moscow has repeatedly defended the veto power of UNSC permanent members. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States and its partners are trying to devalue the right of veto by transferring the prerogatives of the Security Council to the General Assembly.