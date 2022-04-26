UrduPoint.com

UNGA Decides To Convene Every Time Veto Used By Security Council Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 10:08 PM

UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member

The UN General Assembly passed on Tuesday a resolution requiring the body to convene every time when a permanent member of the Security Council exercises its veto power

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The UN General Assembly passed on Tuesday a resolution requiring the body to convene every time when a permanent member of the Security Council exercises its veto power.

The veto power is the power of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely Russia, China, the US, the UK and France.

The resolution was passed without a vote. The document was put forward by Liechtenstein and received co-sponsorship from 50 countries including the United States.

"(The resolution) Decides that the President of the General Assembly shall convene a formal meeting of the Assembly within ten working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council, to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast, provided that the General Assembly does not meet in an Emergency Special Session on the same situation," the text of the resolution said.

The decision comes after the US and its allies criticized Russia for purportedly abusing its veto power in the council.

Moscow has repeatedly defended the veto power of UNSC permanent members. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States and its partners are trying to devalue the right of veto by transferring the prerogatives of the Security Council to the General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Russia China Vote France Same United Kingdom United States Liechtenstein From

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weap ..

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weapons if Iran Acquires Nukes

2 minutes ago
 Five-day "Eid Shopping Festival" from 28th

Five-day "Eid Shopping Festival" from 28th

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns "reprehensible" terror attack ki ..

Pakistan condemns "reprehensible" terror attack killing Chinese nationals in Kar ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in policy shift

Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in policy shift

2 minutes ago
 US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Aust ..

US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Austin

5 minutes ago
 Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income S ..

Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income Support Cards' for minorities: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.