WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday elected the Czech Republic to take the seat on the UN Human Rights Council that was vacated after Russia's withdrawal.

The Czech Republic was the sole candidate in the by-election, which came after Russia ended its membership in the Human Rights Council on April 7, before its term ended, following the General Assembly's vote to suspend it from the body.

The country will retain the seat on the council until December 31, 2023.