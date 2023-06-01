UNGA Elects Dennis Francis of Trinidad as President of 78th Session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The UN General Assembly (UNGA) elected on Thursday Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN Dennis Francis as the President of its 78th session.

"I, therefore, declare His Excellency Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago elected by acclamation as President of the General Assembly in its 78h session," current UNGA President Csaba Korosi said.

He recalled that in accordance with the UNGA rules, the new president was to be elected from among the Latin American and Caribbean states.

Korosi expressed readiness to work with Francis in the coming months.

Francis said he would be committed to working with transparency and accountability, bearing in mind that all members have equal rights. He promised to follow the principles of tolerance, comradery, respect for the rights of others, as well as opposition to oppression, injustice, and racial discrimination. He also pointed out the importance of cooperation.

"These principles will form the basis of actions as President of the General Assembly. I will prioritize encouraging and facilitating meaningful dialogue in various formats," Francis said.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly will start in September 2023.