Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

UNGA General Debate to Take Place in New York With Reduced Number of Diplomats - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The 75th session of the UN General Assembly high-level debate will take place in New York City in September with a reduced number of diplomats due to restrictions imposed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We want to have the General Debate as scheduled. But we cannot have them [diplomats] in person as we used to in the last 74 years. Maybe a 100 or so, but not a whole lot of people coming to the General Assembly," Muhammad-Bande said.

The General Assembly president noted that the United Nations is currently discussing the mechanics of the general debate and expects to decide on how the global event will be held in the next two weeks.

The United Nations is also considering to shift to pre-recorded messages by the heads of state for the high-level session planned for September 22-30, as opposed to in-person presentations.

The UN headquarters complex in Manhattan has remained largely closed since mid-March, following a pause enforced by the state of New York on the work of all non-essential businesses, to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With New York City is entering Phase One of its plan to reopen today, making the United Nations poised to return to a "new normal."

Under the current phase, a maximum of 400 people, whose tasks must be performed on-site, will be allowed to come to the UN headquarters per day as opposed to the regular 4,200 people or so, according to the UN Department of Global Communications.

