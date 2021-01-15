UNGA High-Level Week in September Likely to Be Held in Online Format - President

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The 76th session of the UN General Assembly in September will likely be held in an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Volkan Bozkir said in a press briefing on Friday.

"My personal feeling is that we will have to continue like what we have now in hand," Bozkir said. "I don't think we can see a September week where 10,000 people are in the building.

"

Bozkir added that certain meetings of the General Assembly might see in-person participation of high-level officials.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly in 2020, for the first time, was held in an online format due to health concerns caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead of traveling to the UN headquarters in New York and delivering their statements in-person from the General Assembly hall, world leaders did so in an online format through pre-recorded video messages.