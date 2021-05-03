UNGA High-Level Week in September May See In-Person Participation of Officials - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level week in September may see the participation of up to two senior officials from each member state, unlike last year when the meetings were held virtually, Brendan Varma, spokesperson for UNGA President Volkan Bozkir, told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Varma said Bozkir held a meeting on the United Nations' business continuity in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, during which member states emphasized the world's body needs to return to "greater normalcy" as New York City plans to reopen this summer.

"The agreed next steps include the following: a paper by the Secretariat on options for the coming period and for the high-level week looking into having one plus one delegation in meetings, possibly including Minister plus one," Varma said during a press briefing.

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will fully reopen on July 1, after over a year of imposed restrictions on businesses and partial lockdowns over the risks of the COVID-19 spread.

Other steps to revive the usual conduct of business at the UN headquarters in Manhattan will include reopening of the Delegates Lounge, the gradual return of staff into the budding and making more use of outdoor space.

Varma said Bozkir will work with the UN Secretariat on the plan, ensuring that vaccine equity is the key.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly last September was held in an online format with heads of states and governments delivering their remarks in a pre-recorded video format compared to visiting New York in-person.

The 76th session of the General Assembly will be held from September 15-30, 2021.