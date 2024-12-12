- Home
- World
- News
- UNGA overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza ceasefire, backs UN agency assisting Palestinians
UNGA Overwhelmingly Demands Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Backs UN Agency Assisting Palestinians
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted resolutions Wednesday demanding an immediate ceasefire in war-shattered Gaza and backing the U.N. aid agency assisting Palestinian refugees that Israel is threatening to ban
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted resolutions Wednesday demanding an immediate ceasefire in war-shattered Gaza and backing the U.N. aid agency assisting Palestinian refugees that Israel is threatening to ban.
The ceasefire demand in the Pakistan-backed resolution - adopted with 158 votes in favour in the 193-member assembly - was expressed in more urgent language than one urging an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza that the body "called for" in October 2023 then "demanded" in December 2023.
General Assembly resolutions are not binding but carry moral and political weight, reflecting a global view on the war. The United States, Israel and seven other countries voted against the ceasefire resolution, while 13 countries abstained.
The United Nations also threw its support behind the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, adopting a second resolution with 159 votes in favour to deplore a new Israeli law that will ban UNRWA's operations in Israel from late January.
"The message that it is sending is that we are with you," Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said after the vote. He added that it shows that Israel and its main backer, the United States, are more isolated in the international community over the Israeli war in Gaza.
Since Oct 7, 2023, Israel's military has leveled swathes of Gaza, driving nearly all of its 2.3 million people from their homes, giving rise to deadly hunger and disease and killing more than 44,800 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.
"We cannot remain silent in the face of this abhorrent situation. We must uphold our political, humanitarian and moral obligation -- I repeat -- our moral obligation," said Indonesia’s ambassador, Arrmanatha Nasir, in introducing the ceasefire proposal.
The text also demands that Palestinian civilians across Gaza be given immediate access to aid necessary for their survival. The situation is especially dire in northern Gaza, where the U.N. says between 65,000 to 75,000 Palestinians have been largely cut off from aid deliveries for the past two months. International hunger monitors say famine is imminent there.
"This organization cannot stand idly by while thousands of innocent lives are cut short," Mexico’s ambassador, Hector Vasconcelos, said.
In a separate vote, the General Assembly expressed support for UNRWA, the embattled U.N aid agency that assists Palestinian refugees in the occupied territories and the wider Middle East.
On October 28, Israel’s parliament adopted legislation to ban the agency in Israel, potentially crippling its ability to reach millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The law will go into effect in January.
More than 90 countries, including Pakistan, co-sponsored the text, and 159 countries voted in favour of it, while nine voted against.
The resolution says no other agency can replace it and called on Israel "to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of the Agency and uphold its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip."
It also emphasizes the need for Israel to pay UNRWA reparations for the dozens of schools, health centers and other facilities the agency runs that its military has bombed during the past 14 months.
"An agency we established is under threat," said Slovenian Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, referring to the General Assembly’s creation of UNRWA in 1949. "It is an agency acting on our behalf, on behalf of the values and principles of this organization. We need to support it."
Norway’s envoy said her country will submit a draft resolution to the Assembly requesting the International Court of Justice to give an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance and other kinds of aid to the Palestinian population, delivered by the U.N., NGOs and states.
The two resolutions voted on Wednesday received the highest margin of support of any Gaza-related motions in the General Assembly since the war started 14 months ago.
The United Nations on Wednesday appealed for just over $4 billion to address the most urgent humanitarian needs in the Palestinian territories for the next year.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges
Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari
Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar
SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Market Conference
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut
CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroeconomic stability: Federal Minist ..
MOL celebrates 25 years of success in Pakistan
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
More Stories From World
-
Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges5 minutes ago
-
Syria's new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months23 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israel kills 33 in morning strikes33 minutes ago
-
US hoping for 'inclusive' transition in Syria53 minutes ago
-
EU states agree 'historic' full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania2 hours ago
-
Israel condemned by media groups over Gaza journalist 'massacre'2 hours ago
-
Blinken arrives in Jordan at start of Syria crisis tour: AFP2 hours ago
-
EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania3 hours ago
-
'It is now time for unity,' UN chief says about strife-torn Syria3 hours ago
-
Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Kylian Mbappe4 hours ago
-
Stepping up contacts at Capitol Hill, Pakistani envoy meets 5 more US lawmakers5 hours ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship5 hours ago