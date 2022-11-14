UrduPoint.com

UNGA Passing Resolution On Ukraine To Boomerang On Its Authors - Russian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 11:08 PM

UNGA Passing Resolution on Ukraine to Boomerang on Its Authors - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Passing the draft resolution on Ukraine seeking to establish an international repatriation mechanism from Russia to Ukraine will boomerang on its authors, Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said at a UN General Assembly session on Monday.

"Passing this resolution will like a boomerang come back at them," Nebenzia said in reference to the countries that initiated the resolution.

Earlier on Monday, the UN General Assembly resumed its emergency special session on Ukraine to take action on a draft resolution at the request of Canada, Ukraine, Guatemala and the Netherlands.

The draft resolution calls for establishing an international mechanism for reparation stemming from Russia's actions in Ukraine during its special military operation and also recommends creating an international register to document information on damages, losses or injuries Ukrainians have sustained.

Nebenzia said the so-called collective West is doing everything it can to provide a sense of legitimacy to initiate the spending of the Russian assets it has frozen since the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The ambassador pointed out the West has for a long time sought to "unfreeze" Russia's assets that it has frozen but not to return them to their rightful owner, rather to start spending them allegedly to help Ukraine.

In addition, the West wants to use the frozen assets to fund their own constantly growing weapons supplies to the Kiev regime and cover the debt for weapons already supplied, Nebenzia said.

