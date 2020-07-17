UNGA President Bozkir to Meet With Lavrov in Moscow on July 23 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Volkan Bozkir, the president-elect of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on topical international issues on July 23, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Volkan Bozkir, the president-elect of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on topical international issues on July 23, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Volkan Bozkir will visit Moscow on July 22-23. He was elected the president of the 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, which starts in September in New York," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Bozkir will hold detailed talks with Lavrov on July 23, she said.

"It is planned to discuss current international issues on the agenda of the global organization, issues of increasing the efficiency of the UN, as well as the modalities of the upcoming anniversary session of the General Assembly," Zakharova added.

During his stay in Moscow, Bozkir will also meet with the leadership of the Russian parliament's two chambers, Federation Council and the State Duma, she said.