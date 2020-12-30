UNGA president calls all people to work together against coronavirus pandemic

The President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir, has called people around the world to continue work together to end the coronavirus pandemic, for building up an inclusive and sustainable future

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir, has called people around the world to continue work together to end the coronavirus pandemic, for building up an inclusive and sustainable future.

In a message for the New Year, Bozkir, a top Turkish diplomat, said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, safer societies.

"'We the peoples' are resilient," he highlighted, referring to preamble words of the United Nations Charter.

"Together, we can build peace around the world, uphold the human rights, and inherent dignity of every person, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

" Bozkir also recalled the challenges humanity faced in 2020, and hoped for a better 2021.

"We can be proud that, as individuals, we looked out for our neighbours over the past year," he said, adding: "We have made it through a dark period in history, but there are brighter days ahead in 2021, as we begin the roll out of vaccines for all, which will be fundamental to our collective efforts, to safeguard humanity." The General Assembly President also applauded the "power of humanity" to achieve what may seem impossible, "just like the founders of the United Nations did seventy-five years ago." "In 2021, there is only one New Year's resolution that has the power to change the course of history, and that is, to work together to create a better world for all," he said.