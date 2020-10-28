UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA President Cancels All In-Person Meetings This Week Amid COVID-19 Cases - Letter

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:50 AM

UNGA President Cancels All In-Person Meetings This Week Amid COVID-19 Cases - Letter

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) All in-person meetings of the UN General Assembly and its Committees scheduled for this week were suspended after COVID-19 infections have been reported in a diplomatic mission, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said in a letter.

Earlier on Tuesday, physical meetings have also been canceled at the UN headquarters in New York following the reports that five members at one of the permanent missions on the 15-member Security Council contracted the virus.

"I have received a letter from the Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] recommending that in-person meetings be suspended until the end of the week in order to allow for a better understanding of the extent of the exposure and for full contact tracing to be completed," Bozkir said.

"Accordingly, ... all in-person meetings of the Plenary and Main Committees of the General Assembly are canceled this week."

Guterres, in his letter, recommended that Bozkir cancels all physical gatherings at the United Nations until the end of the week "out of an abundance of caution" and based on medical advice.

The UN chief also assured that the Secretariat monitors the situation, while the UN Medical Services had initiated contact-tracing with the full cooperation of the affected diplomatic mission.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations New York All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

3 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

4 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

4 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

4 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

4 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.