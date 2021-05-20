UrduPoint.com
UNGA President Condemns Attacks Against Civilians, Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Thursday condemned attacks against civilians, religious sites in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian escalation and urged the parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire.

"I condemn all attacks against civilians and religious sites. It is particularly heartbreaking that the escalation of the attacks began at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan," Bozkir said at a special UN General Assembly session.

"I echo the calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. This is needed immediately," Bozkir added.

