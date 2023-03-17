UNGA President Remains Willing to Speak With Putin 'Should He Want That' - Spokesperson

UN General Assembly President Czaba Korosi is still willing to meet and talk with Russian President Putin if the later wants that despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him, spokesperson Polina Kubiak said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) UN General Assembly President Czaba Korosi is still willing to meet and talk with Russian President Putin if the later wants that despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him, spokesperson Polina Kubiak said on Friday.

"President Korosi would have and, I think, remains willing to speak to President Putin, should he want that," Kubiak said.