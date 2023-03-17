UrduPoint.com

UNGA President Remains Willing To Speak With Putin 'Should He Want That' - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:58 PM

UNGA President Remains Willing to Speak With Putin 'Should He Want That' - Spokesperson

UN General Assembly President Czaba Korosi is still willing to meet and talk with Russian President Putin if the later wants that despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him, spokesperson Polina Kubiak said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) UN General Assembly President Czaba Korosi is still willing to meet and talk with Russian President Putin if the later wants that despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him, spokesperson Polina Kubiak said on Friday.

"President Korosi would have and, I think, remains willing to speak to President Putin, should he want that," Kubiak said.

Related Topics

Assembly ICC United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null an ..

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null and Void

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC Contact Group on situation in ..

6 minutes ago
 Amnesty International expresses concern over HR vi ..

Amnesty International expresses concern over HR violations in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Ce ..

CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Central Asian Republics, Azerbai ..

6 minutes ago
 Shami, Rahul fire India to victory in ODI opener a ..

Shami, Rahul fire India to victory in ODI opener against Australia

4 minutes ago
 185,000 Capital's families to get free wheat flour ..

185,000 Capital's families to get free wheat flour by March 18

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.