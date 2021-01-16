UrduPoint.com
UNGA President Says Looks Forward To Cooperating With Biden, Seeking Better Solutions

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

UNGA President Says Looks Forward to Cooperating With Biden, Seeking Better Solutions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said in a press briefing on Friday that he looks forward to cooperating closely with the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden and exploring better solutions to global challenges.

"I look forward to close cooperation between the General Assembly and the incoming US administration," Bozkir said. "Perhaps, we will have, in many cases, better solutions to problems and new methodology in dealing with problems."

In the months ahead, Bozkir and the Biden administration will have an opportunity to work together in a number of events scheduled for the remainder of the General Assembly's 75th session, including the second special session to discuss threats posed by corruption, scheduled for June.

In September, Bozkir said the UN General Assembly will hold a high-level dialogue on energy at a summit level and convene a thematic debate on digital technologies and connectivity.

The UN General Assembly will also organize a high-level meeting on HIV/AIDS and the high-level thematic debate on urban safety, security and good governance, among other meetings planned for 2021, Bozkir added.

