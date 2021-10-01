UNGA President Says No Contacts Made With Taliban Since Letter on Representation to UN

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Friday that he has not been in touch with the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan after his office received a letter last week requesting a change of the country's representation in the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Friday that he has not been in touch with the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan after his office received a letter last week requesting a change of the country's representation in the United Nations.

"The only communication we have received so far from the administration in Kabul is the communication with regard to the credentials, no other communication has been received," Shahid said in his first press briefing since assuming his position in September.

Last week, the Taliban sent a letter to the United Nations requesting that its representative take part in the UN General Assembly debate instead of Afghanistan's Ambassador to the world body Ghulamnabi Isaczai, who was appointed by toppled former President Ashraf Ghani.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said later that Isaczai was set to deliver Afghanistan's national address at the UN General Assembly Hall.

On Monday, Afghanistan decided to withdraw its participation from the major diplomatic event and did not speak during the UN General Assembly debate.

Shahid said the issue of Afghanistan's representation will be dealt by the UN Credentials Committee, which is set to meet in November.

The Committee will follow up with a report to the UN General Assembly in December and the latter will make a final decision on the issue.