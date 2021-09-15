UNGA President Says Plans to Hold High-Level Debate on Vaccine Equity in Early 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The new President of the UN General Assembly, Maldivian diplomat Abdulla Shahid, said he plans to convene a high-level emergency debate to address the issue of global COVID-19 vaccine equity at the beginning of the next year.

"I intend to call a high-level emergency debate on vaccine equity with leading experts and world leaders for early 2022," Shahid said on Tuesday after he assumed the position.