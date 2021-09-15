UNGA President Says Plans To Hold High-Level Debate On Vaccine Equity In Early 2022
Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The new President of the UN General Assembly, Maldivian diplomat Abdulla Shahid, said he plans to convene a high-level emergency debate to address the issue of global COVID-19 vaccine equity at the beginning of the next year.
"I intend to call a high-level emergency debate on vaccine equity with leading experts and world leaders for early 2022," Shahid said on Tuesday after he assumed the position.