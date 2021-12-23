UNGA President Says Tested Positive For COVID-19, Isolating At Home With Mild Symptoms
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," the top Maldivian diplomat wrote on Twitter.
Shahid said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster.