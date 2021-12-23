UNGA President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home with Mild Symptoms

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am isolating at home with mild symptoms," the top Maldivian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Shahid said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster.