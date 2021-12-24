UNGA President Sees Dialogue as Primary Mean to Resolve Russia-NATO Crisis

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid believes the security crisis between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

"Our challenges can only be addressed through multilateralism. And multilateralism is never a zero-sum game," Shahid said in an interview with Sputnik. "Cooperation, coordination, and dialogue must be our Primary means to resolve our differences and to reduce tensions."

Shahid stressed the Charter of the United Nations clearly outlines the principles that all UN member states should follow in order to resolve any international tensions.

"Member States need to settle their international disputes through dialogue and peaceful means and shall refrain from the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," he said.

Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports on Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to a new confrontation.