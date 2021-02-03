UrduPoint.com
UNGA President Skips First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Due To Snow Storm In New York - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:00 AM

UNGA President Skips First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Due to Snow Storm in New York - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir skipped his Tuesday appointment to receive the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine due to a heavy snowstorm that struck New York City the day before, Bozkir's spokesperson Brendan Varma said during a press briefing.

"The President was supposed to get the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine to the New York State Department of Health this morning, but because of snowy conditions the Javits Center's vaccination site is closed today," Varma said on Tuesday afternoon.

Coronavirus vaccinations as well as other services in New York were canceled on Monday as the storm advanced and covered the city with almost 18 inches of snow, prompting the authorities to issue a state of emergency declaration.

Varma said that Bozkir's appointment was rescheduled and he will be vaccinated on Sunday.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Guterres was vaccinated at Adlai E. Stevenson High school in the Bronx.

Both Guterres, 71, and Bozkir, 70, became eligible to receive the vaccine based on their age. New York City currently vaccinates residents over the age of 65, as well as first responders, education, grocery and public transport workers.

