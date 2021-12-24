UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia is making an active contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and it is crucial that world superpowers, such as Russia, are at the forefront in solving the main problems of our time, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

Friday marked the thirtieth anniversary since Russia officially took the seat of the USSR at the UN Security Council.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has always played a key role in the maintenance of international peace and security," Shahid said. "Amidst today's multiple and wide-ranging challenges, the world is looking for leadership, solidarity, and cooperation. It is critical that the great powers such as Russia be in the frontline to address the challenges of our time.

"

Shahid emphasized that Russia is actively contributing to helping countries throughout the globe to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Russia has also been actively contributing to global and regional efforts to fight COVID-19, and has been providing assistance to a number of affected countries," he said.

He also stressed Russia's continued commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the country's support to the United Nations.

"Russia has always called for a central coordinating role for the UN in world politics, fully unleashing its potential of universal multilateralism, and legitimacy. I welcome Russia's support to the work of the UN General Assembly and its productive role in all the six main committees," Shahid stated.