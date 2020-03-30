UrduPoint.com
UNGA President Supports UN $2Bln COVID-19 Response Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:26 PM

The United Nations' $2 billion appeal to fight the coronavirus in some of the most vulnerable countries is a "good, timely call," UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The United Nations' $2 billion appeal to fight the coronavirus in some of the most vulnerable countries is a "good, timely call," UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik.

"I think anything that can be given to support countries in need is important because in protecting those in need we are also protecting all of us.

And I think that is a very good, timely call, and it should be targeted, especially to those who are most hit, who are unable, especially, to use their own resources flattening the curve," Muhammad-Bande said.

The countries overwhelmed by conflict are particularly vulnerable to the outbreak, and so are landlocked and island states, the UNGA president said.

The coronavirus has infected more than 720,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's statistics. Of these, 152,042 people have recovered and 34,018 have passed away.

