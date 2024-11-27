UNGA president urges dialogue among stakeholders in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The President of the 79 session of U.N. General Assembly, Philemon Yang of Cameroon, has called for a dialogue among stakeholders to address "grievances" as opposition protests wound down in Pakistan.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson Sharon Birch on Tuesday, the 193-member Assembly's President said he was "closely" monitoring the situation in Pakistan.

"While protesters must refrain from violence and all stakeholders should prioritize dialogue to address grievances, the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights that must be ensured," the statement added.