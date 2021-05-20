UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Thursday called on Israel to ensure compliance with international law, including proportionate use of force in the conflict in Gaza.

"Israel, as an occupying power, should ensure compliance with its international humanitarian law obligations, including proportionate use of force," Bozkir said during a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the ongoing hostilities in the middle East.