UNGA President Welcomes P5 States Statement on Nuclear War Prevention - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid welcomed a statement issued on Monday by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council affirming that nuclear war cannot be won, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States said in the joint statement that their nuclear weapons were not aimed at each other.

"President Abdulla Shahid welcomes the joint statement made by the five nuclear powers who are also the Permanent members of the security council," Kubiak said. "The commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including Article VI obligation and the desire to increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all, is the right message to the entire planet as we begin the new year."