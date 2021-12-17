UrduPoint.com

UNGA Reaffirms Right Of Self-determination For People Under Occupation Like In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

UNGA reaffirms right of self-determination for people under occupation like in Kashmir

The UN General Assembly Friday stamped its approval on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation such as those in Jammu and Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The UN General Assembly Friday stamped its approval on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation such as those in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The consensus adoption of this resolution is another affirmation by the world community that the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for self-determination is just and legal and that their oppression and occupation is illegal and can be resisted by all means at their disposal under international law," Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram told APP after the 193-member body took action on the draft.

Co-sponsored by of 72 countries, the resolution calls on countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

"It will keep alive the flame of freedom in Jammu and Kashmir," Ambassador Akram added.

The text was recommended last month by the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with Social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

The resolution also declared the General Assembly's firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world.

It called on those States responsible to cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The Assembly also deplored the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirms their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honour.

It urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation.

The resolution also requests the Secretary-General to report to the next Session of the General Assembly on this question.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Jammu All From Refugee Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

30 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

45 minutes ago
 PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

51 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

53 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

57 minutes ago
 Time Frame for Iran Nuclear Breakout Point 'Unacce ..

Time Frame for Iran Nuclear Breakout Point 'Unacceptably Short' - US Official

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.