UNGA Resolution On Ukraine Aims At Prolonging Conflict - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

UNGA Resolution on Ukraine Aims at Prolonging Conflict - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution not recognizing the accession of new territories to Russia demonstrated that the West is solving its geopolitical tasks, with this confrontational initiative aimed at prolonging the conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The adoption of the resolution reaffirmed that the West is trying, first of all, to solve its own geopolitical tasks as opposed to Russia, to maintain an elusive monopoly in world affairs, and to split a number of member states of the General Assembly. It is also obvious that this confrontational initiative is not aimed at finding ways for a peaceful settlement, but at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

