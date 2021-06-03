UNGA Secures Over $15Mln for Lebanon Tribunal Facing Funding Crisis - Spokesman

The United Nations Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) that is investigating the 2005 attack in which Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed, has received more than $15 million from the UN General Assembly to continue operating, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The United Nations Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) that is investigating the 2005 attack in which Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed, has received more than $15 million from the UN General Assembly to continue operating, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the STL announced it might be forced to close after July because it faces what it termed were "unprecedented" financial challenges.

"What we secured from the General Assembly is $15.1 million," Dujarric said. "There is still an outstanding balance from the government of Lebanon."

Dujarric also said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by STL's financial hardships and has been actively engaged in trying to secure additional funding.

"The Secretary-General continues to make an urgent appeal to member states and the international community for voluntary contributions in order to secure the funds required to support the independent judicial proceedings that remain before the Tribunal," Dujarric said.

About 51 percent of STL's funding comes from donor countries' voluntary contributions and Lebanon is responsible to cover the remaining 49 percent.

Established in 2007, the STL seeks to prosecute those responsible for the killing of Hariri in Beirut on February 14, 2005. The suicide truck bomb, apart from Hariri, killed 22 more people and injured 226.

In August, the Tribunal exonerated three main suspects: Hussein Hassan Oneissi, Hassan Habib Merhi and Assad Hassan Sabra. Simultaneously, the Tribunal declared Salim Jamil Ayyash, a Hezbollah member, guilty on all counts.

On December 11, Ayyash was sentenced in absentia to five concurrent life imprisonment terms. A month later, the defense filed notices of appeals, the proceedings of which are currently ongoing.