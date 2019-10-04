UNGA Should Relocate 1st Committee to Geneva Amid US Visa Denials - Russia Deputy Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russia proposed to relocate the UN General Assembly First Committee - which deals with questions of disarmament and international security - from New York to Geneva or Vienna amid the refusal by US authorities to promptly issue visas to Russian diplomats, Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"In order to normalize the work of the First Committee and the United Nations Disarmament Commission, we believe it necessary to consider holding their respective sessions in 2020 outside the United States, for example, in Vienna or Geneva," Polyanskiy said during a UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday.

Polyanskiy added that while the visa issue remains unresolved, Russia also suggests switching the format of the First Committee's formal consultations to an informal session.