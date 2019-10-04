UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Should Relocate 1st Committee To Geneva Amid US Visa Denials - Russia Deputy Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:10 AM

UNGA Should Relocate 1st Committee to Geneva Amid US Visa Denials - Russia Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russia proposed to relocate the UN General Assembly First Committee - which deals with questions of disarmament and international security - from New York to Geneva or Vienna amid the refusal by US authorities to promptly issue visas to Russian diplomats, Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"In order to normalize the work of the First Committee and the United Nations Disarmament Commission, we believe it necessary to consider holding their respective sessions in 2020 outside the United States, for example, in Vienna or Geneva," Polyanskiy said during a UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday.

Polyanskiy added that while the visa issue remains unresolved, Russia also suggests switching the format of the First Committee's formal consultations to an informal session.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Vienna Geneva New York United States Visa 2020 From

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

3 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

4 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

4 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.