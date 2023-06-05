UNGA To Elect Non-Permanent Members of Security Council - Spokesperson

UN General Assembly will elect five non-permanent members of the Security Council on June 6, spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) UN General Assembly will elect five non-permanent members of the Security Council on June 6, spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said on Monday.

"There are six members up (and) five available seats.

Those are Algeria, Belarus, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia," Kubiak told reporters.

The election will start at 10:00 a.m. EST (1:00 p.m. GMT), she added.

Kubiak also noted that winners have to get a two-thirds majority of those present and voting.