Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:10 AM

UNGA to Hold Russia-Proposed Meeting on December 1 to Commemorate World War II Victims

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The UN General Assembly adopted a Russia-sponsored resolution that requests holding a special meeting on December 1 to commemorate the victims of World War II, spokesperson for the President of the UN General Assembly, Brenden Varma, said during a press briefing.

"The [General Assembly] plenary also took action on a new draft resolution that was submitted by the Russian Federation, on behalf of a group of countries that was adopted without a vote, " Varma said on Thursday. "By this resolution, the assembly requested the president to hold a special solemn meeting on 1 December to commemorate all victims of the Second World War."

The adopted resolution also invites United Nations member states to commemorate May 8-9 as the days of the victims of World War II.

