UNGA to Meet June 8 to Discuss Veto by Russia, China on N. Korea Sanctions Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The General Assembly will meet on June 8 to discuss the use of the veto by Russia and China regarding the US resolution to increase sanctions against North Korea, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said in a letter released on Friday.

On Thursday, Russia and China during a UN Security Council meeting vetoed a US-sponsored resolution that was designed to sanction North Korea over its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches. China had argued that the resolution would only make the situation worse.

"Decide(d) that the President of the General Assembly shall convene a formal meeting of the General Assembly within 10 working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council, to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast, provided that the Assembly does not meet in an emergency special session on the same situation," Shahid said.

He added that he will convene a plenary meeting to hold a debate on the situation on June 8 at 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT) in the General Assembly Hall at UN Headquarters in New York.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused China and Russia of refusing to cooperate with the UN Security Council to address North Korea's nuclear weapons and ICBM programs, claiming that their veto emboldens Pyongyang's actions and sends message to other proliferators that they can act with impunity.

The envoy also suggested that Biden administration policy changes towards North Korea have helped fuel the crisis.

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan, all from from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security in the region and trade.