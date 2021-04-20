UrduPoint.com
UNGA To Pay Tribute To Chad President - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

UNGA to Pay Tribute to Chad President - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bokzir is planning to hold a special meeting in memory of deceased President of Chad Idriss Deby, Bokzis's spokesperson Brenden Varma told reporters on Tuesday.

"The president said he would soon convene a General Assembly meeting to pay tribute to Mr. Deby's memory.

He also called Chad's ambassador to the UN this morning to express his condolences," Varma said.

On Sunday, Deby, 68, who was recently re-elected for his sixth term, sustained injuries during hostilities with insurgents in the country's north and died in hospital on Tuesday. A transitional military council headed by Lieutenant General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of the late president, has been established until a new government is elected.

