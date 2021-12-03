UrduPoint.com

UNGA to Vote on Credentials Cmte. Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Monday - Spokesperson

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will meet on Monday to vote on a report issued by the Credentials Committee that deferred a decision on the representation of Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, UNGA president spokesperson Pulina Kubiak said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will meet on Monday to vote on a report issued by the Credentials Committee that deferred a decision on the representation of Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, UNGA president spokesperson Pulina Kubiak said.

"On the Credentials Committee,...

the General Assembly is scheduled to take up this issue on Monday, 6th December, at 10 o'clock (EDT) in the morning," Kubiak said during a press briefing on Friday.

Following its meeting on Wednesday, the Credentials Committee issued a report in which it decided without a vote to "defer its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar and... Afghanistan to the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly."

