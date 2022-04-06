UrduPoint.com

UNGA To Vote On Removal Of Russia From Human Rights Council On Thursday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

UNGA to Vote on Removal of Russia From Human Rights Council on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The UN General Assembly will vote on suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council on April 7, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing an official.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has told National Public Radio that the US hopes to hold a vote on Thursday in the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia's participation in the UN Human Rights Council.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that the work of this UN body will be incomplete without Russia, which is a permanent member of the Security Council.

