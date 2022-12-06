UNGA to Vote on Ukraine Draft Resolution on Russia Tribunal in Early 2023 - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Ukraine has prepared a draft resolution to set up an international tribunal on Russia, and the UN General Assembly will likely vote on it early next year, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik.

UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding and advisory in nature.

"Ukraine prepared a draft, and it is likely to go for action early next year," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the office of the UN Secretary General said that the decision to establish a tribunal with or without any involvement of the United Nations rests with member states

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said last week that the European Commission's initiative to create an international tribunal on Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations is an attempt to legitimize the seizure of Russian assets.

According to the diplomat, the initiative is an "attempt to cover up their own lawlessness" and "hide behind the authority of the United Nations." The West, Nebenzia said, wants to push through a relevant resolution at the UN General Assembly just as they did in November, when a resolution calling for Russia to pay "war reparations" to Ukraine was adopted in a 94-14 vote, with 73 abstentions.